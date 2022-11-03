Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

