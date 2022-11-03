Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.