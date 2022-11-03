Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,174,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

