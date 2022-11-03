Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 148,620 shares.The stock last traded at $4.33 and had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,877,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

