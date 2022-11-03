CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CGG Stock Performance
Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $633.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.35. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.
CGG Company Profile
