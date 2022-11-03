CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGG Stock Performance

Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $633.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 2.35. CGG has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CGG Company Profile

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

