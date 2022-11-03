Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.16. The company had a trading volume of 658,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,541. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

