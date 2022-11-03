Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 5.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 183,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 225,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

About Charlotte’s Web

(Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.