Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $74,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $706.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.35.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.