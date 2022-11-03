Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.
Shares of CAKE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
