Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.