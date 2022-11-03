Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON TORO opened at GBX 0.51 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.