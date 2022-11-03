Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58, reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%.
Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $103.77 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.
About Chesapeake Energy
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

