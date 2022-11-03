Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The company has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

