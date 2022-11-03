Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Update

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 133.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 306,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 175,061 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 199.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 281,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 4.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

