Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Chimera Investment makes up 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Chimera Investment worth $152,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 436,242 shares during the period. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 99,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

