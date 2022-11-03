Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.93. 66,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,299,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

