China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.58

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4072 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
