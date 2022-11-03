Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 224,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.