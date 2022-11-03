Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.97

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $12.95. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,452 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

