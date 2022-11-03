Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,906 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

