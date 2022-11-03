Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 2,984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

