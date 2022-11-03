Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 9,718 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Down 5.2 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

