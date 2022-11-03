Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 2,817 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average is $220.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.