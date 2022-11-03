Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 3,147 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

