Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 54 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $310.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.05 and its 200 day moving average is $345.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

