Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 185 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

FISV stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

