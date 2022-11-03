Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,748 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 326.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

