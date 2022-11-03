Civic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.81 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Civic has a market cap of $126.28 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.89 or 0.31103729 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.