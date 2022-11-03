Civic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.75 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Civic has a total market capitalization of $123.85 million and $11.75 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

