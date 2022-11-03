Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

