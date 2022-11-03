Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $697,679,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

