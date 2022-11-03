Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.367 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Clearway Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Clearway Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Clearway Energy to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 187.0%.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $577,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 25.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.