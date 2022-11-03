Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.34 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. 6,466,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,024. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

