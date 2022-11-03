Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.5-$274.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.59 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 6,466,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,024. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.28.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 240,860 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,782,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

