Clyde W. Ostler Sells 3,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ExlService Trading Up 0.8 %

EXLS traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.42. 144,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.68. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $184.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

About ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

