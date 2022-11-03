CMG Global Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.63. 107,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,706. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average of $198.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

