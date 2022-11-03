CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,819 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,376,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

