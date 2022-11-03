CMG Global Holdings LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.82. 109,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,727. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

