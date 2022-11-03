CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 652 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 348,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,077. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

