Cobak Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $945,698.00 (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and $945,698.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.89 or 0.31103729 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

