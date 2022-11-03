Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.50. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 61.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 292,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.