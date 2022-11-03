Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.95.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,768,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $929,211,000 after purchasing an additional 325,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.