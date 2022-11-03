Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

