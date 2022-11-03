Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $420.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.08), with a volume of 8685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451.50 ($5.22).

Cohort Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,777.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

