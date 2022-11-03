Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Ian P. Lawee Sells 1,567 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after buying an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
