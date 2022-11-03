Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Ian P. Lawee Sells 1,567 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Get Cohu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after buying an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohu Company Profile

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.