CoinEx Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.22 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $188.22 million and $469,189.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.91 or 0.31141272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012163 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

