Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,587 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

