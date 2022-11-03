Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Decreased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 113,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

