Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,856,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,688,959. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

