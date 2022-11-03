Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

