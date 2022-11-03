Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 937,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

