CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Down 23.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) dropped 23.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 41,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,728,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Trading Down 22.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.